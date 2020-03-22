Five-Minute Tours: Imagery: Shadow and Light at the Art League of Baytown

by Glasstire March 22, 2020
Five-Minute Tours: Imagery: Shadow and Light at the Art League of Baytown

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Imagery: Shadow and Light at the Art League of Baytown. Dates: March 7 – April 18, 2020.

Imagery: Shadow and Light is a juried exhibition featuring 50 photographs by 39 photographers. The exhibition was juried by Catherine Couturier.

