Five-Minute Tours: Women We Have Known: Photographs by Women Artists at PDNB, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Women We Have Known: Photographs by Women Artists at Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery, Dallas. Dates: On view through July 25, 2020.

Featured Artists: Anne Noggle, Ellen Auerbach, Ruth Orkin, Cristina Garcia Rodero, Grete Stern, Flor Garduño, Patty Carroll, Lucienne Bloch, Robyn Stacey, Mariana Yampolsky, Marta Maria Perez Bravo, Meg Griffiths, E-J Major, Ida Lansky, Sara J. Winston, Carolyn Brown, Cheryl Medow, Delilah Montoya, Irene Bayer, Jeanine Michna-Bales, Barbara Maples, Lotte Stam-Beese, Janis Hefley and Ferne Koch.

Via PDNB:

“This group exhibition represents work exclusively by women artists. The exhibition does not have a statement of femininity or politics of being a woman, or a woman’s sensitivity. It does not make proclamations of womanhood or the superiority of the sex.

“Is a woman’s vision different than a man’s? This is not the point.

“History is defining. We simply cannot accept the absence of the female in our lives, our children’s lives. Women are omnipotent, as their counterpart.

“Photographs by PDNB Gallery artists are included in this exceptional exhibition, as well as work by artists new to the gallery. The timespan of the show covers almost 100 years. This stretch of time references the upcoming Centennial celebration of the passing of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.”

