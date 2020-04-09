Five-Minute Tours: Viral Times at G Spot Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire April 9, 2020
G Spot Gallery in houston Texas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Viral Times at G Spot Gallery in Houston. Opened April 4, 2020. 

Viral Times features works by Austin artist Bill Hailey and Houston artist Wayne Gilbert. The show is on view by appointment, and viewable through G Spot Gallery’s windows. Gilbert says that this exhibition “is a short visual dialog of the current pandemic as I see it in a soft general way.”

