Five-Minute Tours: Shawn Camp and Lana Waldrep-Appl at ICOSA, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

New Paintings by Shawn Camp and Lana Waldrep-Appl, Echoes and Spaces, presented by ICOSA Collective at ICOSA, Austin. Dates: Feb. 28 – March 28, 2020

Via ICOSA: “In Echoes and Spaces, Lana Waldrep-Appl and Shawn Camp explore the feelings of the sublime that happen in those moments when you allow yourself to completely reside inside of the space you are in. Both artists are interested in exploring the something-ness of nothing. Camp makes paintings of air and space; imagery devoid of solid forms. That nothingness is framed through subtle geometric divisions and contradictory hints of color. Through translucence and refraction, the shimmering surfaces convey a sense of atmosphere and explore the mystery of light, matter, and space. Waldrep-Appl makes paintings of nothing spaces—places of waiting, landscapes that drone by during a commute, visual white noise, the places between places where things happen. These spaces are never flat. A gray is never just gray. Varied chromatic grays, near whites, and unanticipated pastels invite viewers to see there is more to these ignorable spaces.”