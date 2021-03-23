Five-Minute Tours: “Juan Flexus” + Gallery Artists Group Show at Plush Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Juan Bollás: Juan Flexus + Gallery Artists Group Show at Plush Gallery, Dallas. Dates: December 12, 2020 – February 27, 2021.

Group show artists:

Jacqueline Blanco

Raymond Butler

CJ Davis

Alec Dejesus

Kenya Diaz

Dulce Eme

Fernando Fershow Escarcega

Randall Garrett

Francisco Javier

Norman Kary

Christopher Machorro

Favio Moreno

Victor Ortiz

Via Plush Gallery:

“It’s been a tough start to the new year. So, let’s take a moment to gather and celebrate the blessings of art and some time with good friends. This is our first solo show by an artist from Mexico, featuring the work of Juan Bollás, along with a group show of our gallery artists.

“Born in 1987, Juan Bollás lives and works in Mexico City. Working with common images from classical art and retro photos, he approaches the other as a mythical being in a fiction where sacred becomes profane. Using colored tapes, googly eyes, and other low tech interventions, Bollás remixes familiar images into something new: portraits of punks, goths, DJs, and gangsters.”