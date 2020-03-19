Five-Minute Tours: Three Current Exhibitions at JCB Gallery at Dougherty Arts Center, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Current Exhibitions at JCB Gallery at the Dougherty Arts Center, Austin. It is Austin’s oldest community arts venue.

1. A Deconstructed View by Susannah Haddad. Dates: February 29 – April 25, 2020

Via Dougherty Arts Center:

Haddad’s work stems from a place of necessity. The artist process words, images, and experiences for so long that by the time she declares what she feels or sees, it comes out fragmented and simplified- unclear. When she is unable to use words to state feelings or thoughts, she turns to a canvas. Art has become Haddad’s preferred method of communication. She revisits a moment, a sentiment, or an experience and uses her hands to create what she cannot express verbally. This collection of works includes pieces that began their life as a moment, then became a painting and evolved into a sculpture, or became a print that evolved into a painting. Like people, art is an ever-evolving process. A Deconstructed View was created specifically from photographs taken of moments during travel and exploration. They have been pulled apart, experienced, processed, and pieced back together– a physical representation of how reality is processed in the mind of the artist. She aims to convey an abstracted reality that is unclear, undefined, and a reflection of the messiness of existence. When exploring this exhibit, Haddad invites the viewer to consider how one’s own view of reality differs from the person’s next to them.

2. Forest Bathing by Nancy Wood, Dates: February 29 – April 25, 2020

Via Dougherty Arts Center:

“Forest-bathing” refers to time spent immersed in nature. The works in this exhibit are “digital paintings” based on Wood’s photographs of the Texas Hill Country. She intensifies colors and abstract forms to express the mystical qualities one experiences while absorbed in the beauty of nature. There have been scientific studies on the healing effects of being in wild and natural areas. These include stress reduction and increased mental performance, immune systems, creativity, and an overall better mood. It’s been noted that office workers display happier moods when surrounded by visuals of beautiful flowers. An anesthesiologist and associate professor at the University of Arizona is exploring the effects of being in green light and gardens on pain control. The artist aims to determine if the beneficial effects of being in nature can also be re-produced by art works that display the beauty of the natural world. Her exhibit includes images that are dye-sublimation prints on aluminum and archival prints on artists’ canvas. Wood adds oil paint to canvas prints to add yet another layer of vibrancy to the images. Both the oil-enhanced canvas and the aluminum prints are limited to a series of seven to ten and are hand-signed.

3. Austin Community College 44th Annual Student Exhibition. Dates: March 14 – April 11, 2020.

Via Dougherty Arts Center:

Via Students of ACC are hand-selected by their professors to participate in this annual exhibit based on their exemplary work from the past year. The wide range of mediums taught at the college has produced an exhibition featuring work in painting & drawing, metal, wood, ceramic, cardboard, and printmaking. The artwork in this video is a sample of the 60 pieces currently on display.