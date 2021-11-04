Five-Minute Tours: Julie Pelaez at Art for the People Gallery, Austin

by Glasstire November 4, 2021
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Julie Pelaez: Own Your Aura at Art for the People Gallery, Austin. Dates: October 23 – November 27, 2021. 

From the artist:

“This all new mirror-based collection inspired by aura photography prompts artgoers to be more mindful of their own energy as they view their reflections surrounded by color fields in the works themselves.”

