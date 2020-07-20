Five-Minute Tours: Josiah Boornazian, Karl Julius Lieck, and the Permanent Collection at Brownsville Museum of Fine Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Josiah Boornazian: Improvised Structures, and Karl Julius Lieck: Prelude at Brownsville Museum of Fine Art. Dates: July 8 – August 21, 2020. Plus, BMFA Permanent Collection Tour.

Via BMFA: “‘IMPROVISED STRUCTURES’ by Josiah Boornazian “Life is structured improvisation. We all have routines, goals, habits, and patterns of energy. But within those structures, boundaries, and restrictions, we make it up as we go along. We use improvisation in everyday speech. We do not plan out our daily conversations word-for-word or phrase-for-phrase beforehand. Instead, we improvise: we creatively re-combine pre-existing words and linguistic structures to express new thoughts and emotions. We improvise our daily routines as well: we know we will drive to work or school, but we can creatively change our route in response to construction, traffic, and weather. “As an improvising musician and an improvisatory painter, I am keenly aware of the role improvisation plays in our lives. I am fascinated by the delicate balance and tension between nature and manmade constructions, between chaos and order, between the unplanned and the planned, between restrictions and freedom, and between improvisation and structure.”