Five-Minute Tours: Sarah Williams + Group Exhibition of Gallery Artists at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Sarah Williams: Off-Ramp Communities and Group Exhibition of Gallery Artists at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: September 12 – November 14, 2020.

Via the gallery:

“Williams’ landscape paintings present a uniquely focused view of the world. Her pictures do not depict picturesque views; rather they create scenes cinematic in their mood, setting, and sense of impending drama. Her paintings often depict lonely places, the air thick with isolation and dread, like an image by Hopper crossed with a scene from a Cohen brothers’ movie. In her night paintings, the ramshackle buildings and storage sheds, battered signs and water towers, glow with an ominously mysterious life under the nighttime illumination. What isn’t seen is as important as what is and points to the real subject of these paintings: the heavy presence of the impenetrable night.” -Robert Jessup