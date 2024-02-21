Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The Bert Long, Jr. Gallery Spring Survey Exhibition at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Dates: February 2 – March 30, 2024.

Featured artists: Omari Cato, Brian Edwards, Jr., Morgan Grigsby, Justin O’Keith Higgs, ann johnson, Rosine Kouamen, Shavon Morris, Christopher Paul, and Kamaria Shepherd

Via HMAAC:

The Bert Long, Jr. Gallery’s annual Spring Survey Exhibition shares the works of emerging Houston-based artists and selects one artist from the show to be awarded the Bert Long, Jr. Prize. The recipient is given a $3,000 prize and a solo exhibition the following summer in the Bert Long, Jr. Gallery. The 2024 Jurors along with HMAAC’s Chief Curator Christopher Blay are Daisha Board of the Daisha Board Gallery, Dallas, and Phillip Townsend, Curator of Art at the Art Galleries at Black Studies at UT.