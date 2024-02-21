Five-Minute Tours: “The Bert Long, Jr. Gallery Spring Survey Exhibition” at HMAAC

by Glasstire February 21, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitionsLet’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

The Bert Long, Jr. Gallery Spring Survey Exhibition at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Dates: February 2 – March 30, 2024.

Featured artists: Omari Cato, Brian Edwards, Jr., Morgan Grigsby, Justin O’Keith Higgs, ann johnson, Rosine Kouamen, Shavon Morris, Christopher Paul,  and Kamaria Shepherd

Via HMAAC:

The Bert Long, Jr. Gallery’s annual Spring Survey Exhibition shares the works of emerging Houston-based artists and selects one artist from the show to be awarded the Bert Long, Jr. Prize. The recipient is given a $3,000 prize and a solo exhibition the following summer in the Bert Long, Jr. Gallery. The 2024 Jurors along with HMAAC’s Chief Curator Christopher Blay are Daisha Board of the Daisha Board Gallery, Dallas, and Phillip Townsend, Curator of Art at the Art Galleries at Black Studies at UT.

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Joey Brock at Ro2 Art |...

November 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: taylor barnes at Big Medium, Austin

October 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jeanine Michna-Bales and Adam Reynolds at...

December 29, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Donna Carnahan at La Donna Foto...

April 21, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Marianne Lettieri at Fort Worth Community...

August 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Modern Collections, Gallery 14 at...

November 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Fantasma at Arowyn Studios, Houston

November 1, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Leamon Green at Beeville Art Museum

June 23, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Lauren Clay at Cris Worley Fine...

July 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tiemann Art Gallery, Round Rock

March 18, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: