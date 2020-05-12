Five-Minute Tours: A Conversation with Cassie Normandy at Rockport Center for the Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Earthborn: Impressions of Our Natural WorldI at Rockport Center for the Arts. This was the Center’s scheduled May show.

Curated by Corpus Christi based artists Cassie Normandy & Ryan O’Malley, and featuring the work of 32 printmakers from across the country.

Curator’s statement: “There’s an intrinsic link between creativity and nature, and we look to nature to better understand ourselves and our place within it. It’s no surprise the very first prints were hand stencils communally placed on cave walls alongside depictions of animals. From Hokusai’s wave to Audubon’s birds, the expansive possibilities of print media are well suited companions to the layered complexities amongst plants, animals, the elements and humankind. Earthborn features a dynamic cohort of artists who incorporate themes of the natural world including reverence, spirituality, science, anthropomorphism, social commentary, or the supernatural, among other traditional and innovative approaches to the medium.”

The online exhibition can be found here: www.rockportartcenter.com/earthborn