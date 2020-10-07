Five-Minute Tours: Jessamyn Plotts at Texas State Galleries FLEX Space, San Marcos

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Jessamyn Plotts: Cat’s Cradle at Texas State Galleries FLEX Space, San Marcos.

Via Texas State Galleries:

“Cat’s Cradle is a solo exhibition of artworks by Jessamyn Plotts on view in the Texas State Galleries FLEX space.

“These paintings — portraits of the memoirist Cat Marnell juxtaposed with observed interiors — are arranged within the exhibition to foreground the relationship between their content and the space around them, occupied by a viewing subject. This complex dynamic, like a game of cat’s cradle, relies on a multiplicity of figures, on the artist and viewer alike.

“Plotts will host a series of discussions addressing issues of race, gender, and the body as essential to one’s experience of her work. Visit the artist’s website, here, for more information about the Cat’s Cradle exhibition and its related programs:

Discussion 1–Tuesday Oct. 6, 2:30 p.m., Dr. Erina Duganne and Nida Bangash

Discussion 2–Tuesday Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m., Dr. Elise Archias and Barnaby Fitzgerald

Discussion 3–Tuesday Oct. 20, 3:30 p.m., Dr. Jennifer Stob and Dr. Anna Lovatt

“Email [email protected] for zoom links and gallery appointments. Gallery hours and details can be found on our website txstgalleries.org.”