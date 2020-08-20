Five-Minute Tours: David Alcantar at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

by Glasstire August 20, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

David Alcantar: Continually, the Unnameable Moves On at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin. Dates: August 7 – August 23, 2020. Gallery hours: By appointment

Via grayDUCK Gallery: “This exhibition presents illustrations and musings about negotiation. Admittedly, this is a different exhibition than was first conceived, due to recent extraordinary circumstances that we now find ourselves in.  But even during these historic moments, we all still must do the very human work of negotiating our way through each day. For many, the risks are great, the stakes are high, and the negotiation between the costs and the benefits are not easy. We are re-emerged into a world that is different than what we have known. What have we learned about the way in which we make decisions during this time? What are we open to learning about negotiating choices in the after?”

