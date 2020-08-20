Five-Minute Tours: “Occupied,” curated by M.E. Laursen at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Occupied, curated by M.E. Laursen at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin. Dates: August 7 – August 23, 2020. Gallery hours: By appointment

Featured artists: Christina Coleman, André Fuqua, Alex Kang, Ling-Lin Ku, Jay Jones, Diego Mireles Duran, Weylin Neyra, Rachael Starbuck, Tino Ward, Ariel Wood

Via grayDUCK Gallery: “The body is a container in which we carry our thoughts, feelings and experiences. In meditation, insights are acquired through connection between the mind and body. Likewise, artmaking is a process of materializing these mind/body connections. This group show collects specific and partial aspects of the experience of occupying a body from each artist’s perspective through both new and reactivated work.”