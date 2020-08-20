Five-Minute Tours: “Occupied,” curated by M.E. Laursen at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

by Glasstire August 20, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Occupied, curated by M.E. Laursen at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin. Dates: August 7 – August 23, 2020. Gallery hours: By appointment

Featured artists: Christina Coleman, André Fuqua, Alex Kang, Ling-Lin Ku, Jay Jones, Diego Mireles Duran, Weylin Neyra, Rachael Starbuck, Tino Ward, Ariel Wood

Via grayDUCK Gallery: “The body is a container in which we carry our thoughts, feelings and experiences. In meditation, insights are acquired through connection between the mind and body. Likewise, artmaking is a process of materializing these mind/body connections. This group show collects specific and partial aspects of the experience of occupying a body from each artist’s perspective through both new and reactivated work.”

