Five-Minute Tours: William Cannings at McCormick Gallery, Midland

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

William Cannings’ solo exhibition Cross Section, A Decade of Work at McCormick Gallery, Allison Fine Arts Building, Midland College, Midland, TX. Dates: March – April 2020

Via McCormick Gallery:

“Originally from England, William Cannings is currently an art professor at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. His steel pieces are made by cutting the patterns, welding seams, heating in a kiln and inflating them with air. Sometimes the pressure blows holes in the heated metal seams. Cannings sprays most of the sculptures with multiple layers of paint which give them their vibrant colors.”