Five-Minute Tours: William Cannings at McCormick Gallery, Midland

by Glasstire April 11, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

William Cannings’ solo exhibition Cross Section, A Decade of Work at McCormick Gallery, Allison Fine Arts Building, Midland College, Midland, TX. Dates: March – April 2020

Via McCormick Gallery:

“Originally from England, William Cannings is currently an art professor at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. His steel pieces are made by cutting the patterns, welding seams, heating in a kiln and inflating them with air. Sometimes the pressure blows holes in the heated metal seams. Cannings sprays most of the sculptures with multiple layers of paint which give them their vibrant colors.”

 

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Madison Svendgard & Marcelina Gonzales at...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Contemporary Art Month Programming at SPACE...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jon Flaming at Foltz Fine Art,...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Caroline Doherty at CO-OPt Research +...

March 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Ellen Noël...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mary Hayslip at Devin Borden Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Al Souza at Moody Gallery, Houston

March 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mark Bradford at The Modern Art...

March 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Virginia Lee Montgomery at Lawndale Art...

April 10, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: