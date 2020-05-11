Five-Minute Tours: Tomiko Jones at Art League Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Tomiko Jones: Hatsubon at Art League Houston. Dates: March 13 – June 27, 2020.

“Art League Houston (ALH), a FotoFest 2020 Biennial Participating Space, is proud to present Hatsubon, an installation of work by Artist Tomiko Jones, based in Madison, Wisconsin. Selected by ALH’s Artist Advisory Board during the Open Call process, Hatsubon is a memorial exhibition exploring the dynamic tension between tradition and performance through photographs and objects. This body of work lives in the diaphanous space between life and death, and is a memorial for the artist’s father. The materiality of the works suggests the dualities of the fleeting and the lasting, the ephemeral and the corporeal, and the pendulous state between longing and release.

The exhibition includes performative photographs printed on silk and paper made with a 4×5 film field camera, as well as portraits of the artist’s father made with a medium format Rolleiflex film camera. Hatsubon evidences how cultural customs, design, and materials are Jones’s creative methodology. For more on the show, go here.”