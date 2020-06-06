Five-Minute Tours: Felipe Lopez at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Felipe Lopez: Precautionary Principles of the New World at Deborah Colton Gallery in Houston. Dates: May 16 – July 11, 2020.

From the gallery: “Felipe Lopez, who mixes art with science in relation to the human condition, has been breaking new ground this past year with record speed. Lopez was featured in the 2019 Houston Sculpture Month, Outta Space with two major installations, Spatio Aquarum and Perseus in Andromeda’s Galaxy. A 90-minute film series, Visual Voyage: Videos and Music by Felipe Lopez and Meghan Hendley of Chapel in the Sky is tentatively set to debut this summer at Anthology Film Archives in NYC. Lopez also plans to participate in the School of Visual Arts Bio Art Lab Residency Program when their dates are finalized. A well-read artist of intellect, Lopez’s work reflects on issues that we as a human race must address.

The works presented in Precautionary Principles of The New World address the delicate relationship between our economy, environment, and ethos. Each series offers a step outside a field of thought and opens new dialogues.

The works presented in Precautionary Principles of The New World address the delicate relationship between our economy, environment, and ethos. Each series offers a step outside a field of thought and opens new dialogues.