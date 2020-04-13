Five-Minute Tours: Barry X Ball at the Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture at the Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas. Dates: Jan. 25, 2020-TBD.

Via the Nasher:

“Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture presents sculptures created out of rare and delicate stones with the help of 3D scanning technology and CNC milling machines. Using these state-of-the-art techniques and a vast knowledge of art history and portraiture over 20 years, Ball has created two predominate and ongoing series, Portraits and Masterpieces.”