Five-Minute Tours: Adrian Aguilera and Betelhem Makonnen at Prizer Arts & Letters, Austin

by Glasstire November 20, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Adrian Aguilera & Betelhem Makonnen: people the We at Prizer Arts & Letters, Austin. Dates: October 30, 2020 – January 3, 2021.

Via Prize Arts & Letters:

people the We is a collaborative exhibition by the artists Adrian Aguilera and Betelhem Makonnen conceived in the wake and ongoing aftermath of the Black Lives Matter-led uprisings that were reignited in May 2020. Over a series of masked and socially distanced exchanges, mostly in the natural spaces outside both their studios, Aguilera and Makonnen tried to give form to the overwhelming personal and collective emotions of rage, disappointment, exhaustion and bruised hope that they experienced in the last six months. Cultivating their continuous curiosity about the relationship between symbols and collective identity, transnationality and diaspora perspectives, as well as history’s inextricable hold on the present, Aguileira and Makonnen introduce new multimedia work in conversation with existing work to reflect on this (re)current moment in our country.”

