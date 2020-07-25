Five-Minute Tours: Lauren Clay at Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas

by Glasstire July 25, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Lauren Clay: While Sleeping, Watch at Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas. Dates: June 20 – August 15, 2020.

Via the gallery:

“Lauren Clay’s multi-dimensional installations challenge the viewers’ perception of materiality, space and presence. The artist begins her process by hand-marbling and collaging paper that she then digitally scans and prints at a monumental scale. The floor-to-ceiling environment becomes an illusionary backdrop for Clay’s biomorphic sculptures constructed of oil, paper pulp and plaster on panel. Allusions to Neoclassical architecture suggest a physical setting for these human-scaled forms, while rhythmic, psychedelic curves blur the lines between corporeal and ethereal worlds.

“Clay’s forthcoming installation will be titled, While Sleeping, Watch, a direct reference to a notorious alchemical engraving from the sixteenth century. Heinrich Khunrath’s elaborate illustration known as Amphitheatrum Sapientiae Aeternae, or Alchemist’s Laboratory, is an amalgamation of science and spirituality, rich in symbolism. Deep perspective leads the viewer down a mystical hallway of hidden messages, culminating in a cryptic archway that reads, ‘Dormiens Vigila,’ or ‘While sleeping, be vigilant.’

“Lauren Clay lives and works in Brooklyn. She received a BFA in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design, and MFA in Painting from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her work has been widely exhibited nationally, including solo exhibitions at Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York; Larissa Goldston Gallery, New York; Whitespace Gallery, Atlanta; Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Denver; and Savannah College of Art and Design, with site specific installations at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, NY; Arts Brookfield, NY; Art In Buildings, NY; and Paradise City, Seoul, South Korea. Press includes The New York TimesArtforumArt in AmericaArtsyBomb MagazineArt F CityThe Brooklyn RailArtInfoHi Fructose, and the Washington Post. Clay has been an artist in residence at Henry Street Settlement, New York, NY. Her editioned artist book, Subtle Body, published by Small Editions NY, is included in the library collections of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Whitney Museum of American Art, and The Brooklyn Museum of Art.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: “Waking Dream” at Ruby City, San...

April 14, 2020

Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Light Waves’ at SP/N Gallery, UTDallas

April 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Ellen Noël...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tomiko Jones at Art League Houston

May 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Imagery: Shadow and Light at the...

March 22, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Where is Here’ at Northern-Southern, Austin

April 13, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Heather Pregger & Wendy Hook at...

April 2, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Ruby Portfolio, Jo Ann Fleischhauer...

March 28, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: