Five-Minute Tours: Jo Zider at University of Houston Clear Lake Art Gallery

by Glasstire June 16, 2021
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jo Zider: EARTH AT THE EDGE at University of Houston Clear Lake Art Gallery. Dates: May 20 – June 25, 2021. 

From the gallery:

“An exhibition of fifteen relief paintings by Jo Zider based on the archetypes of Grief, Blame and Hope, as they find commonality between a 17th-century playwright’s characters and the effects of climate change on the lives of contemporary man.”

