Five-Minute Tours: Joe Hale Haden at Archway Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Joe Hale Haden: Found Objects at Archway Gallery, Houston. Dates: June 5 – July 7, 2021.

From the gallery:

“Haden’s specialty is re-purposing found objects, trash, or scrap materials, with the intent of changing the viewer’s perception of that object. He elicits a renewed interest in an object by de-emphasizing its usefulness — altering its original purpose for a greater beauty. In this exhibition, Haden juxtaposes organic and non-organic shapes, marrying their superficial differences. His metal cutting technique relies on light and shadow of the positive and negative space to help transform the perception of an object. The result is an analytical experience of how an object which has been discarded, or had its original, practical use retired or rendered non-functional, can still have purpose with an altered perspective.”