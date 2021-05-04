Five-Minute Tours: Rachel Livedalen and Katy McCarthy at Ivester Contemporary, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Rachel Livedalen: it’s kinda like that and Katy McCarthy: A BODY IS A CELLULAR NETWORK, A CELLULAR NETWORK IS A BODY at Ivester Contemporary, Austin. Dates: April 10 – May 15, 2021.

Via Ivester Contemporary:

“Ivester Contemporary is excited to announce two exhibitions featuring new work by Fort Worth-based artist Rachel Livedalen and Austin-based artist Katy McCarthy.

“Livedalen’s exhibition, it’s kinda like that, in the gallery’s main space, weaves the joy, color, and design of ’90s Girl Power with images and text pulled directly from Art History textbooks. Livedalen playfully challenges the hierarchy of the Arts by translating techniques associated with femininity and craft into the traditionally respected medium of paint on canvas. Scattered compositions of cutouts, stickers, and bright colorful shapes derived from makeup palettes and watercolor sets obscure black and white reproductions of Greco-Roman busts and descriptive lines of text.

“McCarthy’s project space exhibition, A Body is a Cellular Network, a Cellular Network is a Body, features soft wax casts which depict parts of her body that have been injured or experience chronic pain. She then ships the casts to her mother, Robin, a chiropractor in California. Over Facetime, Robin conducts a remote bodywork session where she manipulates, massages, holds, and adjusts McCarthy’s waxen body parts. The session is presented as a two-channel video installation in the gallery.”