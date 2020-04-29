Five-Minute Tours: Vernon Fisher at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas

by Glasstire April 29, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Five-Minute Tours: Vernon Fisher at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU TexasNote: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Words and Pictures: Vernon Fisher at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas. Dates: March 21 – September 26, 2020.

Words and Pictures features paintings, sculptures and installations by Texas artist Vernon Fisher, spanning 1980-2019. Curated by WFMA director Tracee Robertson and organized by the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design, Words and Pictures invites viewers to experience a sense of harmony and self reflection amid Fisher’s characteristic signs of irresolution and uncertainty. See more of this exhibition in a Director’s Tour on the museum’s website, with new entries added regularly.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Kana Harada at Art Museum of...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Karl E. Hall at Foltz Fine...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: William Cannings at McCormick Gallery, Midland

April 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Gena Destri McGill at Inspired Minds...

April 7, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Darcie Book at the Fort Worth...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Elizabeth Schwaiger at Co-Lab Projects, Austin

April 9, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Light Waves’ at SP/N Gallery, UTDallas

April 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Ruby Portfolio, Jo Ann Fleischhauer...

March 28, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: