Five-Minute Tours: Vernon Fisher at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Words and Pictures: Vernon Fisher at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas. Dates: March 21 – September 26, 2020.

“Words and Pictures features paintings, sculptures and installations by Texas artist Vernon Fisher, spanning 1980-2019. Curated by WFMA director Tracee Robertson and organized by the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design, Words and Pictures invites viewers to experience a sense of harmony and self reflection amid Fisher’s characteristic signs of irresolution and uncertainty. See more of this exhibition in a Director’s Tour on the museum’s website, with new entries added regularly.”