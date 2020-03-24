Five-Minute Tours: Kana Harada at Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont

by Glasstire March 24, 2020
Detail of Harada’s installation at AMSET

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Kana Harada’s solo exhibition Celestial Garden at Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET), Beaumont. Opened March 21, 2020.

Via AMSET: “This exhibition features paintings and sculptures by Dallas-based artist Kana Harada, who works with hand-cut foam sheets, along with watercolor, paper, and natural materials to create pieces that embody a wish for peace, a love for humanity, mother earth, and the universe. This artwork evokes the serenity of the ‘Fuji Sanctuary,’ a gathering site at the foot of Mt. Fuji in Japan, near the artist’s birthplace of Tokyo, Japan.”

 

 

 

