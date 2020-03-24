Five-Minute Tours: Kana Harada at Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Kana Harada’s solo exhibition Celestial Garden at Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET), Beaumont. Opened March 21, 2020.

Via AMSET: “This exhibition features paintings and sculptures by Dallas-based artist Kana Harada, who works with hand-cut foam sheets, along with watercolor, paper, and natural materials to create pieces that embody a wish for peace, a love for humanity, mother earth, and the universe. This artwork evokes the serenity of the ‘Fuji Sanctuary,’ a gathering site at the foot of Mt. Fuji in Japan, near the artist’s birthplace of Tokyo, Japan.”