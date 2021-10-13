Five-Minute Tours: Dwayne Carter, Favio Moreno, and Narong Tintamusik at Plush Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Three exhibitions at Plush Gallery: Narong Tintamusik: Red Oblivion, Dwayne Carter: The End of Madness, and Favio Moreno: When It’s All Said. Dates: September 25 – November 13, 2021.

From the gallery:

“Narong Tintamusik was born in Dallas, and lived ten years in Bangkok, Thailand before returning here to complete his studies at The University of Texas at Dallas. In his current body of work, he explores psychological caves as a form of self-portraiture, to reclaim an innocence lost through the traumas of abuse.

Since the 1980s, Dwayne Carter has been making figurative paintings about constructed narratives. About fifteen years ago he expanded that practice to include fotonovelas. The End of Madness is the latest release of this self-published series, depicting the psychological fallout of characters in difficult and often transgressive settings.

Dallas artist Favio Moreno presents a new body of paintings with sardonic titles which hint at tragicomic characters, their faces made up of geometric shapes in primary colors. His hard-edged abstract paintings reveal a sensibility based in both abstract constructivism and pop art.”