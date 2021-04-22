Five-Minute Tours: Bumin Kim and Luisa Duarte at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire April 22, 2021
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Bumin Kim and Luisa Duarte: Threading through the Territories at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: April 3 – May 15, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“Anya Tish Gallery is thrilled to present Threading through the Territories, a two-person exhibition featuring textile paintings by Bumin Kim and a thread installation by Luisa Duarte. Through the commonality of material, both female artists use thread as a metaphorical armature to explore the nature of the line and the potential held therein, abandoning two dimensional restrictions of painting, and challenging the viewer’s visual and tactile perception.”

0 comment

