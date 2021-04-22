Five-Minute Tours: Bumin Kim and Luisa Duarte at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Bumin Kim and Luisa Duarte: Threading through the Territories at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: April 3 – May 15, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“Anya Tish Gallery is thrilled to present Threading through the Territories, a two-person exhibition featuring textile paintings by Bumin Kim and a thread installation by Luisa Duarte. Through the commonality of material, both female artists use thread as a metaphorical armature to explore the nature of the line and the potential held therein, abandoning two dimensional restrictions of painting, and challenging the viewer’s visual and tactile perception.”