Five-Minute Tours: Heather Pregger & Wendy Hook at Fort Worth Community Arts Center

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Heather Pregger & Wendy Hook: Material Abstraction at Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Dates: February 29 – May 2, 2020

Via FWCAC: “Both artists look to interpret natural elements of the world around them through bold color, undulating lines, and shapes that can found in their fiber artworks. Hook and Pregger work in an abstract manner, experimenting with elements of design and principles, constructing geometric and free form compositions. The artists’ work is pieced, and machine quilted, using both hand-dyed and commercial fabrics. Individual blocks are arranged and layered, the design develops intuitively with the changing interplay of colors and shapes.”