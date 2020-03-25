Five-Minute Tours: Cary Smith at Inman Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Cary Smith: Like Ripples on a Blank Shore at Inman Gallery in Houston. Dates: March 13 – April 24, 2020.

“Cary Smith (b. 1955, Puerto Rico) makes hard-edge, abstract paintings that find their individual character from highly intuitive color interactions, a personal vocabulary of recurring motifs, and hand-painted precision. The artist has said his practice exists within the duality of logic and intuition, and cites Mondrian, Diebenkorn, antique American board games, Shaker baskets, Brancusi and Myron Stout among his influences. In Smith’s art, the two poles of logic and intuition are descriptive of the human condition, and he aims for the viewer to see the logic but to sense the human intelligence behind the the works. Smith states that, like the paintings, we all exist between states of freedom and self-consciousness.”