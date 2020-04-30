Five-Minute Tours: Tools of Revolution: Fashion Photography and Activism at Houston Center for Photography

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Tools of Revolution: Fashion Photography and Activism at Houston Center for Photography. Featuring works by Arielle Bob-Willis, Kwame Brathwaite, Micaiah Carter, and Dana Scruggs. Dates: March 6–May 10, 2020.

Via HCP: “Tools of Revolution: Fashion Photography and Activism presents the underrecognized photographic work of Harlem-based, Civil Rights activist and photographer, Kwame Brathwaite, and positions his legacy in the current moment through the work of three young artists similarly working at the nexus of fashion, activism, and photography in New York.”