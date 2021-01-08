Five-Minute Tours: Jamie M. Speck at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jamie M. Speck: Hausfrau Collections: Routine, Ritual, and Magic at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi. Dates: Dec. 4, 2020 to January 22, 2021.

Via K Space Contemporary:

“Hausfrau Collections: Routine, Ritual, and Magic is a mixed media exhibition of new work by Jamie M. Speck in the Clower Gallery of K Space Contemporary. In this series, Speck transforms commonplace items (and even things that are considered trash to most people) into captivating objects, garments and backdrops. Hausfrau Collections is a reassessed reality where routine and ritual transform the mundane and conjure the magical.”

“Jamie Speck is a Texas-based mixed media artist, whose inspiration is as varied as her materials — it is found in her everyday experiences, routines, and environment. She has won local, state, and national awards for her exhibited artwork, which often incorporates domestic inspired elements and techniques, such as hand-stitching, as well as the utilization of beeswax and other non-traditional materials.”