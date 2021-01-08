Five-Minute Tours: Jamie M. Speck at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi

by Glasstire January 8, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Jamie M. Speck: Hausfrau Collections: Routine, Ritual, and Magic at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi. Dates: Dec. 4, 2020 to January 22, 2021.

Via K Space Contemporary:

“Hausfrau Collections: Routine, Ritual, and Magic is a mixed media exhibition of new work by Jamie M. Speck in the Clower Gallery of K Space Contemporary. In this series, Speck transforms commonplace items (and even things that are considered trash to most people) into captivating objects, garments and backdrops. Hausfrau Collections is a reassessed reality where routine and ritual transform the mundane and conjure the magical.”

“Jamie Speck is a Texas-based mixed media artist, whose inspiration is as varied as her materials — it is found in her everyday experiences, routines, and environment. She has won local, state, and national awards for her exhibited artwork, which often incorporates domestic inspired elements and techniques, such as hand-stitching, as well as the utilization of beeswax and other non-traditional materials.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: David McManaway at The Grace Museum,...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 2020 Third Coast Biennial at K...

September 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Precipice” at Amarillo Museum of Art

December 8, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Texas Emerging: Volume I at Foltz...

August 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Civic TV’s “9” at the 2020...

April 16, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Viral Times at G Spot Gallery,...

April 9, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Saints & Intermediaries” at Vault Stone...

November 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Chris Sauter at Dock Space Gallery,...

April 8, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Performance by AKIRASH, Presented by George...

July 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 500XIT at 500X, Dallas

March 21, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: