Five-Minute Tours: American Contemporary Craft Exhibitions plus Cathy McClure at LHUCA, Lubbock

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

American Contemporary Craft, Christine DeVitt Exhibition Hall and Helen DeVitt Jones Studio Gallery, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock. Dates: October 2 – November 21, 2020.

Laura Zelda Smith talks about her piece, Greetings, in the American Contemporary Craft exhibition at LHUCA.

American Contemporary Craft: A National Juried Exhibition, Martin McDonald Gallery, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock. Dates: October 2 – November 21, 2020.

Via LHUCA:

1st Place: Nate Ditzler

2nd Place: Stephanie Robison

3rd Place: Abi Ogle

Honorable Mention: Jen Rose

Honorable Mention: Theda Sandiford

Juror: Kathryn Gremley

Gallery Director

Penland Gallery, Penland School of Craft

Penland, NC

To define contemporary craft in 2020, one should look well beyond the edges of the labels historically attached to the practice and the associated objects. At last, the term makes space to embrace both the traditionalist working skillfully with one material, and the more mercurial untethered artist.

Whether constructed of ephemeral detritus or precious metal, de-skilled or accomplished technique, functional, sculptural, or conceptual – the work in this exhibition illustrates a liberation from conventional preconceptions. Craft has flourished as a hospitable territory with artists of all kinds approaching materiality – the way the work is influenced by the inherent properties of the material – from multiple directions, extracting what they need without feeling tied to a particular tenet. Craft is a noun and a verb after all. Kathryn Gremley

Cathy McClure: RE-IMAGINEER, John F. Lott Gallery, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock. Dates: October 2 – November 21, 2020.

Via LHUCA:

Disassembling discarded toys and then re-casting their limbs and armatures in the most archetypical fine art medium, bronze, and a more ‘precious’ medium, sterling silver, I then engage in a Frankensteinian re-assembly of the new ‘parts’. This involves re-fittings and manipulations as well as re-installation of original circuit boards, batteries, gears, and voice boxes.

The resulting reincarnations through metamorphosis have aged, even wizened. Their now-hollow voices and awkward, geriatric movements-the result of their evolved, hardened and precious new bronze and sterling armatures-remove them from the toy chest where they were raised and catapult them into the adult environments of salon, library, museum. Now, part historical/figural sculpture, part archaeological artifact, they become each a Trojan Horse, the cavity filled with a Pandora’s Box of memories.