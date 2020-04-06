Five-Minute Tours: Francisco Goya & What You See Is What You See at the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Two current exhibitions at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio (see below).

Goya’s Caprichos and the Human Condition. Dates: March 5 – June 7, 2020.

“Francisco Goya was a great Spanish painter and printmaker known as the last of the old masters and the first of the moderns. In his famous Los Caprichos series of prints, Goya critiques society and pokes fun at the weaknesses of the human character. Included in the exhibition are four very rare working proofs for the Caprichos, offering an opportunity to see different quality impressions from the same suite in one gallery space.

Goya’s Caprichos and the Human Condition is organized by the McNay Art Museum, curated by Lyle W. Williams, Curator of Prints and Drawings. Lead funding is most generously provided by the Elizabeth Huth Coates”

What You See Is What You See. Dates: November 21, 2019 – May 17, 2020.

“The McNay began collecting Minimalist and Conceptual prints in the late 1990s, starting with the purchase of a suite of four woodcuts by Donald Judd, whose artistic vision has made Marfa, Texas an international art mecca. While that was an auspicious beginning, the young collection did not have enough works to create an exhibition that would represent one of America’s greatest contributions to world art.

In 2002, however, the Austin collector John M. Parker, Jr. lent the McNay a group of about ten key works that made our first exhibition of this important material possible. Since then, the McNay has continued to collect in this area, and in 2017 Mr. Parker gifted his entire collection to the McNay. This exhibition is the public’s first opportunity to see the McNay’s collection merged with that of Mr. Parker, positioning this as one of the largest and most important collections of Minimalist and Conceptual graphics in the state and region. Many of the works in this exhibition will be on view for the first time at the McNay.”