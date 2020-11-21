Five-Minute Tours: “Saints & Intermediaries” at Vault Stone Shop, Austin

by Glasstire November 21, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Feast Day of Saint Elmo: Saints & Intermediaries at Vault Stone Shop Gallery, Austin. Dates: Oct 24 – Nov 29, 2020. Artists include Elizabeth Chapin, Emma Hadzi Antich, CP Harrison, Meena Matocha, Hayley Morrison, Saul Jerome San Juan, and Meghan Shogan.

Via Vault Stone Shop:

Saints & Intermediaries is a visual conversation about the role of spiritual intermediaries in our modern society. Who are the representatives of the Divine in our times? What has happened to the traditional Saint characters over the years, what are their stories? Have their purposes and uses changed? Seven Austin artists explore these ideas through their mystical works.”

