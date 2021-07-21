Five-Minute Tours: Michael Kennaugh at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Michael Kennaugh: Black Bird at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: June 1 – July 9, 2021.

Via Moody Gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new work by Michael Kennaugh. Black Bird, on view June 1 – July 9, 2021, marks Kennaugh’s ninth solo exhibition at the gallery since 2002. The exhibition features a new series of oil paintings and sculptures, both free standing and wall dependent.

“Of this new series, the artist states, ‘In a year’s time, the world has turned upside down. How we defined our lives a year ago has been forever changed with this new normal. Not knowing how or when we would emerge from this pandemic, influenced me in making these works.

“‘From the experience of losing loved ones, I felt a need to employ a darker palette to explore how color and space might develop. I also wanted to get the image out in a more immediate way, simpler and bolder. All the while paying attention to a stark silhouette which would aid in the development of a negative space which took equal importance.

“‘Birds have long held a fascination for me, earthbound and at the same time, able to take flight. The black bird, a transformative creature, is a symbol of mystery, change and death, also long held as a messenger.'”

“Michael Kennaugh (b. Casper, Wyoming, 1964) has spent most of his life in Texas and currently lives and works in Houston. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Lamar University, Beaumont (1986) and a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from the University of North Texas, Denton (1990). He also attended The American College of Switzerland in Leysin (1990) and was awarded an artist residency (1996) at the William Flanagan Memorial Creative Persons Center, Montauk, Long Island. His work is part of the permanent collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont; Houston Airport System, City of Houston; Lamar University, Beaumont; Tyler Museum of Art, Tyler; Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile, as well as private and corporate collections both national and international. The Art Museum of Southeast Texas organized an exhibition of his work in 2015 which traveled to the Galveston Arts Center. Kennaugh’s work has recently been exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Tyler Museum of Art, Mobile Museum of Art, Dishman Art Museum at Lamar University, Houston Baptist University, and Williams Tower Gallery.”