Five-Minute Tours: “Wilderness Passing: The Hudson River Portfolio, 1820–1825″ at Wichita Falls Museum of Arts

by Glasstire April 19, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitionsLet’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Wilderness Passing: The Hudson River Portfolio, 1820–1825 at Wichita Falls Museum of Arts at MSU Texas. Dates: January 27 – December 21, 2024.

Featured artists: William Guy Wall, John Hill, Thomas Cole, Asher Duran, John Kensett

via Wichita Falls Museum of Arts:

Experience 19th-century America’s wild beauty! See stunning artworks from “The Hudson River Portfolio,” featuring works from artists such as William Guy Wall, John Hill, Thomas Cole, Asher Duran, and John Kensett capturing scenes along the Hudson River landscape. Discover how they shaped American art culture. Experience the birth of American artistic identity and explore how these artworks inspired pride and appreciation for the American wilderness. To learn more about this exhibition, visit our website.

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Jura Fossils Architecture Tour at Asia...

July 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rosemary Cantu at K Space Contemporary,...

April 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Avisheh Mohsenin at Heidi Vaughan Fine...

May 3, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: William Cannings at McCormick Gallery, Midland

April 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Three Current Exhibitions at JCB Gallery...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jonathan Paul Jackson at Presa House,...

February 27, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Sarah Sudhoff at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

March 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Waking Dream at Ruby City, San...

June 12, 2020

Top Five: May 7, 2020. Ways Artists Are...

May 7, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mary Lynch at Art Museum TX,...

September 28, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: