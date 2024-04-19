Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Wilderness Passing: The Hudson River Portfolio, 1820–1825 at Wichita Falls Museum of Arts at MSU Texas. Dates: January 27 – December 21, 2024.

Featured artists: William Guy Wall, John Hill, Thomas Cole, Asher Duran, John Kensett

Wichita Falls Museum of Arts

Experience 19th-century America’s wild beauty! See stunning artworks from “The Hudson River Portfolio,” featuring works from artists such as William Guy Wall, John Hill, Thomas Cole, Asher Duran, and John Kensett capturing scenes along the Hudson River landscape. Discover how they shaped American art culture. Experience the birth of American artistic identity and explore how these artworks inspired pride and appreciation for the American wilderness. To learn more about this exhibition, visit our website.