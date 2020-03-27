Five-Minute Tours: “Imagery: Doubletake” at Sterling Municipal Library, Baytown (FotoFest Participant)

by Glasstire March 27, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Imagery: Doubletake at Sterling Municipal Library, Baytown (FotoFest Participant). Artists on view: Laura Burlton, Deborah Bay, Ray C. Carrington III, Aileen Harding, Earlie Hudnall, and Gary Watson. Dates: March 8 – April 19, 2020 (likely extended).

Via Sterling Municipal Library: “What am I seeing? That image grabs me! Ha: I just looked again! These are some of the reactions that occurred as we discovered the work selected for this FotoFest 2020 exhibition at Sterling Municipal Library.  The artists might have a series of images from the same project. Or, there might be several unique photos by the same artist. Regardless, we were surprised, delighted, confused, intrigued! Most artworks are created with the goal of capturing the viewer’s attention and engaging in a visual dialogue, if not an actual conversation about the work. We hope that the selection of photographs for this exhibition do just that — make you do a ‘double take’ and chat with the artist and others about what you see!”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: 500XIT at 500X, Dallas

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tributes to Jonas Mekas and Suzanne...

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Kana Harada at Art Museum of...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Texas Women: A New History of...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Hillerbrand+Magsamen at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art,...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Three Exhibitions at Houston Center for...

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: William Greiner at FWCAC, Fort Worth

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Herb Mears at Foltz Fine Art,...

March 24, 2020

Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can...

March 19, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: