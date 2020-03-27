Five-Minute Tours: “Imagery: Doubletake” at Sterling Municipal Library, Baytown (FotoFest Participant)

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Imagery: Doubletake at Sterling Municipal Library, Baytown (FotoFest Participant). Artists on view: Laura Burlton, Deborah Bay, Ray C. Carrington III, Aileen Harding, Earlie Hudnall, and Gary Watson. Dates: March 8 – April 19, 2020 (likely extended).

Via Sterling Municipal Library: “What am I seeing? That image grabs me! Ha: I just looked again! These are some of the reactions that occurred as we discovered the work selected for this FotoFest 2020 exhibition at Sterling Municipal Library. The artists might have a series of images from the same project. Or, there might be several unique photos by the same artist. Regardless, we were surprised, delighted, confused, intrigued! Most artworks are created with the goal of capturing the viewer’s attention and engaging in a visual dialogue, if not an actual conversation about the work. We hope that the selection of photographs for this exhibition do just that — make you do a ‘double take’ and chat with the artist and others about what you see!”