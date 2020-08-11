Five-Minute Tours: An Interview with Xxavier Edward Carter and Ashley Jones at CYDONIA, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Xxavier Edward Carter and Ashley Jones: Sisyphus and the Myth of a New World at CYDONIA, Dallas. Virtual Exhibition dates: May 21 to July 26, 2020.

An excerpt of a more extensive interview between Xxavier Edward Carter and Ashley Jones for an upcoming catalogue project ‘All The Way Down’.