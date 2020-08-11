Five-Minute Tours: An Interview with Xxavier Edward Carter and Ashley Jones at CYDONIA, Dallas

by Glasstire August 11, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Xxavier Edward Carter and Ashley Jones: Sisyphus and the Myth of a New World at CYDONIA, Dallas. Virtual Exhibition dates: May 21 to July 26, 2020.

An excerpt of a more extensive interview between Xxavier Edward Carter and Ashley Jones for an upcoming catalogue project ‘All The Way Down’.

