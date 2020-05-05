Five-Minute Tours: Omar González at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

by Glasstire May 5, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Omar González’s solo exhibition Homebound at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: May 1 – May 30, 2020.

Omar González’s UTSA MFA thesis exhibition, hosted by Presa House Gallery in San Antonio. Via Presa House: “Homebound showcases highly developed printmaking techniques and installations produced throughout González’s three-years at UTSA. Much of his iconography is autobiographical depictions of rural South Texas, and the contributions expected of him in providing to the homestead.”

View a 360° virtual tour of the exhibition here.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tools of Revolution: Fashion Photography and...

April 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at...

March 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Viral Times at G Spot Gallery,...

April 9, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Michael Ray Charles at UT Austin...

April 15, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Al Souza at Moody Gallery, Houston

March 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jane Wells at Hunt Gallery, San...

April 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘More Than Words: Text-Based Artworks II’...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Kana Harada at Art Museum of...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Ann Hamilton at UT Austin Landmarks

April 11, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: