Five-Minute Tours: Omar González at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Omar González’s solo exhibition Homebound at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: May 1 – May 30, 2020.

Omar González’s UTSA MFA thesis exhibition, hosted by Presa House Gallery in San Antonio. Via Presa House: “Homebound showcases highly developed printmaking techniques and installations produced throughout González’s three-years at UTSA. Much of his iconography is autobiographical depictions of rural South Texas, and the contributions expected of him in providing to the homestead.”

View a 360° virtual tour of the exhibition here.