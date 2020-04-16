Five-Minute Tours: Civic TV’s “9” at the 2020 FotoFest Biennial Campus (Sawyer Yards), Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
Civic TV’s group exhibition 9 at the 2020 FotoFest Biennial Campus (Sawyer Yards), Houston. Featuring work by
Latifa Albokhari, Sebastien Boncy, J Bilhan, Erin Carty, Colby Deal, Cary Fagan, Ronald L. Jones, Lovie Olivia, and Jamie Robertson. Dates: March 14 – April 19, 2020 (The show will never receive a time for public viewing.) (A 2020 FotoFest participant.)
Via Civic TV:
“‘9,’ a Civic TV collaboratively curated nomadic exhibition in conjunction with the 2020 FotoFest Biennial, showcases the overlapping Cosmologies illustrated by the diverse offerings of nine Houston-based artists presenting the polylithic nature of Houston’s African diaspora. In this exhibition Blackness and Otherness refuse the notion of a simplified or schematized existence.
“Due to the COVID-19 health crisis all public events and viewing opportunities have had to be canceled; thus, in order to engage the public as meaningfully as possible with the exhibition and its artists we have created multiple Virtual Engagement Tools such as Photo & Video Based Tours, a 3D Walkthrough App, and various other tools including resources for educators teaching remotely (educators may schedule free guided virtual tours of the exhibition for their classes via Zoom based meetings). Please visit www.9exhibition.com to learn more.
“This exhibition has been curated by the artists featured in it, and is organized by Civic TV’s visual arts curator Terry Suprean for the 2020 FotoFest Biennial.
“This project is made possible with the support from The Idea Fund. The Idea Fund is a re-granting program administered by DiverseWorks, Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses and funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts This exhibition is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.”