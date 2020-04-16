Five-Minute Tours: Civic TV’s “9” at the 2020 FotoFest Biennial Campus (Sawyer Yards), Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Civic TV’s group exhibition 9 at the 2020 FotoFest Biennial Campus (Sawyer Yards), Houston. Featuring work by

Latifa Albokhari, Sebastien Boncy, J Bilhan, Erin Carty, Colby Deal, Cary Fagan, Ronald L. Jones, Lovie Olivia, and Jamie Robertson. Dates: March 14 – April 19, 2020 (The show will never receive a time for public viewing.) (A 2020 FotoFest participant.)

Via Civic TV:

“‘9,’ a Civic TV collaboratively curated nomadic exhibition in conjunction with the 2020 FotoFest Biennial, showcases the overlapping Cosmologies illustrated by the diverse offerings of nine Houston-based artists presenting the polylithic nature of Houston’s African diaspora. In this exhibition Blackness and Otherness refuse the notion of a simplified or schematized existence.

“Featuring Artists: Latifa Albokhari, Sebastien Boncy, J Bilhan, Erin Carty, Colby Deal, Cary Fagan, Ronald L Jones, Lovie Olivia, and Jamie Robertson