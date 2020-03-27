Five-Minute Tours: 33rd Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition at Texas Tech School of Art, Lubbock

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

33rd Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition in the Texas Tech University School of Art Studio Gallery, Texas Tech School of Art, Lubbock. Juror: Jon Revett, Associate Professor of Art, West Texas A&M University, Canyon. Dates: March 7- April 12, 2020.

Via Texas Tech School of Art:

“The 2020 Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition presents the recent work of Texas Tech undergraduate art students. All students enrolled in art classes in 2019-2020 were invited to submit works for consideration by juror, Jon Revett. Thirty-one works by 25 students were selected from over 100 submissions.

“Artists: Jonathan Akene, Mark Baca, Andy Carrasco, Zoe Fuqua, Samantha Garcia, Emily Gomez, Angela Haislip, Marion Herring, Lydia Hoffman, Ryan Howard, Patrick Kamau, Dennis Loucks, Carly McMahon, Keri Merriott, Zachary Ochoa, Piper Owen, Lora Plaster, Kassidy Price, Julian Rosas, Rogelio Saucedo, Sandra Sierra, Andrew Sligh, Thomas St.Clair, Madeline Windham.

Rogelio Saucedo, 1ST PLACE WINNER

Lora Plaster, 2ND PLACE WINNER

Andrew Sligh, 3RD PLACE WINNER

Thomas St.Clair, HONORABLE MENTION AWARD

Madeline Windham, HONORABLE MENTION AWARD”