Five-Minute Tours: “Through My Eyes” at Nicole Longnecker Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire July 8, 2020
Idowu Oluwaseun, “Alake”, 2019, charcoal and chalk pastel on paper, 14 x 24 in

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Floyd Newsum, George Smith, Kaneem Smith, and Idowu Oluwaseun: Through My Eyes at Nicole Longnecker Gallery, Houston. Virtual exhibition dates: July 10, 2020 through August 22, 2020.

Via Nicole Longnecker Gallery: “Through My Eyes celebrates two of our most established Houston artists: Floyd Newsum and George Smith, alongside two artists we are welcoming to the gallery; Kaneem Smith and Idowu Oluwaseun. Their unique visual languages reflect disparate influences and narratives reminding us of the power of art to voice a need for change at a time we need it more than ever. The works contemplate issues of race, class, repression and struggle while showing us strength, community and a rich history. We hope these works give you space to contemplate the issues and injustices in our community.”

“In response to decisions by local health officials to contain the spread of COVID-19, Nicole Longnecker Gallery is open by appointment. For more info: www.longneckergallery.com, [email protected] or 346-800-2780.”

