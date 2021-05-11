Five-Minute Tours: Bryan Florentin at Wright Gallery, College Station

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Bryan Florentin: Something Tangible at Texas A&M’s Wright Gallery, College Station. Dates: May 1 – June 3, 2021.

Via Wright Gallery:

“The Wright Gallery in the College of Architecture at Texas A&M University presents Something Tangible by Bryan Florentin, a visual artist and Assistant Professor of Art and Art History at University of Texas Arlington represented by Kirk Hopper Fine Art in Dallas, Texas. An exhibition catalog is available in digital format on the Wright Gallery website.

“Through sculpture and photographs printed at 1:1 scale, Florentin explores the relationship between object and image. Architectural drawings by the artist’s father, a former Texas A&M architecture student, are combined with salvaged materials and common objects used in construction, architecture and art handling. Concrete, gravel, brick, wood, packaging foam and moving blankets are repeated in photographs and sculpture. Images of Florentin’s studio installations are reconstructed in sculpture installations that bring attention to both the present and past; real and represented.

“Florentin reinterprets still life compositions by one of the inventors of photography, William Henry Fox Talbot, who documented collections of books, china and glass vessels lined on shelves. Florentin photographs reverse and front sides of book cases and industrial steel shelves holding accumulations of books, periodicals and other objects and various materials. Structure and strength are emphasized in the selection of objects on steel shelves, yet is compromised in the removal of book spines and backsides of wooden shelves. Proportion is emphasized throughout the show with the size of photographs, yet is exaggerated in a larger-than-life digital print on leaning aluminum featuring elongated strata of book pages. In other works, dictionaries and fragments of concrete float in space and defy ground.

“Located in Langford Architecture Building A at Texas A&M, the Wright Gallery is open weekdays 8 am – 4 pm. Face coverings are required and visitors in the gallery are limited to 10 people at once. To schedule a viewing outside of gallery hours, email the Curator, Rebecca Pugh: [email protected].”