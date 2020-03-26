Five-Minute Tours: Three Exhibitions at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

by Glasstire March 26, 2020
From: Drawn to the Work: Illustration and Craft in Conversation

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Three exhibitions currently on view at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

1) Drawn to the Work: Illustration and Craft in Conversation, featuring artists Aya Kakeda, Chenlu Hou, Aurelie Guillaume. 

2) Escaping Earth: The Kinetic Work of Casey Curran

3) In Residence: 12th Edition, featuring artists Antonius-Tin Bui, Heather L. Johnson, Robert Raphael, Jared Theis, Zoe Gross, Eunsil Leem, Joyce Lin, and Meg Wachs.

Dates: Jan. 25 – March 29, 2020

Via HCCC: “Escaping Earth: The Kinetic Work of Casey Curran presents the Seattle-based artist’s handmade kinetic sculptures, asteroid paintings, and installations, exploring the haunting beauty of human innovation and its impact on our environments past, present, and future. Drawn to the Work highlights the connection between craft media and illustration, presenting narrative and character-driven artworks by Aya Kakeda, Chenlu Hou, and Aurelie Guillaume. In Residence: 12th Edition brings together work by the 2018-2019 Resident Artist cohort, presenting contemporary work in a variety of craft media including clay, fiber, metal, and wood. ”

