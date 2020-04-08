Five-Minute Tours: Finding Our Way at The MAC, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Finding Our Way at The MAC in Dallas. Dates: March 21 – May 10, 2020.

“Through photographs, letters, personal prose, and historical objects, Finding Our Way documents the personal journeys of two women in the early 1980s during the cultural upheavals generated by the second wave of feminism.

Mary Margaret Hansen and Patsy Cravens used their cameras for self-expression, examining their place within their families and society. They captured compelling images of one another in domestic settings and against the rugged backdrop of Cravens’s family farm near Weimar, Texas. Paired with personal reflections and letters, the images and texts provide a first-hand account of women’s roles in recent history.

The exhibition marks 48 years since the Texas Legislature ratified the Equal RightsAmendment on March 30, 1972, “granting women and men equal legal rights.” However, the constitutional amendment faces an unsure future since falling short of required approval of three-fourths of state legislatures before its 1982 deadline specified by congress.

Finding Our Way was previously included in FotoFest & Houston Center for Photography’s Talent in Texas: New Photographic Work by Texas Artists curated by Catherine Anspon in 2015.”

Note: the below video contains nudity.