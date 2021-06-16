Five-Minute Tours: Charles Mary Kubricht at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Charles Mary Kubricht: I am a satellite I’m out of control –Queen at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, Dallas. Dates: May 21 – July 10, 2021.

Via Kirk Hopper Fine Art:

“I am a satellite I’m out of control —Queen is an epic poem to cosmic curiosities. Kubricht’s galaxies offer a respite and reminder of how small and fleeting our own troubles are in the grandest scheme. Her paintings, drawings and photographs surround us with a vortex of magnetic fields that stream gas and energy across space at nearly the speed of light. She invites us to go along on the wild ride.”