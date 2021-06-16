Five-Minute Tours: Charles Mary Kubricht at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, Dallas

by Glasstire June 16, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Spaceship Drawing, 2020, silver ink and gouache on linen, 16″ x 12″

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Charles Mary Kubricht: I am a satellite I’m out of control –Queen at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, Dallas. Dates: May 21 – July 10, 2021. 

Via Kirk Hopper Fine Art:

I am a satellite I’m out of control —Queen is an epic poem to cosmic curiosities. Kubricht’s galaxies offer a respite and reminder of how small and fleeting our own troubles are in the grandest scheme. Her paintings, drawings and photographs surround us with a vortex of magnetic fields that stream gas and energy across space at nearly the speed of light. She invites us to go along on the wild ride.”  

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: “Texas Women: A New History of...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “The Ways They Are” at San...

May 6, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Kate Csillagi and Brooke Gassiot at...

February 10, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Cody Arnall at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Lisa Horlander at Janette Kennedy Gallery,...

May 4, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Max Kuhn at Webb Gallery, Waxahachie

March 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Cande Aguilar at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

May 4, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Viral Times at G Spot Gallery,...

April 9, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “A Brief Interruption” at Contracommon, Austin

February 20, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: “A Place to Sit and Sleep:...

September 10, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: