Five-Minute Tours: The Ruby Portfolio, Jo Ann Fleischhauer & Deborah Butterfield at the Old Jail Art Center, Albany

Glasstire's series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions.

Three current exhibitions at the Old Jail Art Center in Albany (see below).

The Ruby Portfolio. Dates: February 22 – May 23, 2020.

“In celebration of the museum’s 40th anniversary, The Ruby Portfolio presents highlights from the permanent collection of over 120 works of art thematically arranged to convey the diversity, depth, and quality of the museum’s holdings.

The collection has grown from the private collections of four Albany natives to over 2,400 works of art acquired through gift and purchase. The largest area is comprised of modern paintings, drawings, prints, and sculptures by well-known American and European artists. Additionally, the collection includes works by contemporary Texas artists; regional collections of the Fort Worth Circle (1945-1955) and Taos Moderns (1945-1979); an impressive Asian Art Collection—principally ancient Chinese tomb figures; and stellar Pre-Columbian objects.

The collection reflects the vision of the founders, the generous support of local individuals and those from afar, as well as the professional standards upheld by a dedicated lineage of staff and board members.”

Jo Ann Fleischhauer: Disquieted Beauty. Dates: February 22 – May 23, 2020.

“In the OJAC’s Cell Series, Houston artist Jo Ann Fleischhauer creatively explores the definition and possibilities of language and communication in her sight-specific installation Disquieted Beauty. The work is informed by scientific studies associated with the neotropical orchid bee’s ability to make complex perfumes for mating and communication. The installation engages the viewer through cast and metal leafed bee smokers and various scents embedded in hand-embossed paper.

The artist asks, ‘Could different smells be considered characters in an alphabet? Could combinations and layers of fragrance be phrases, sentences, conversation, and therefore language? If we see language as a defining characteristic of evolutionary advancement, how do we look at the question of different forms of language in relation to human and animal cognition?'”

Read an interview with the artist on the OJAC’s website.

Deborah Butterfield: Three Sorrows. Dates: February 22 – August 22, 2020.

“Deborah Butterfield offers beauty and order in the disintegration of our treasured or discarded everyday objects. For Three Sorrows, Butterfield collected remnants from the devastating 2011 earthquake in Japan—the earthquake that triggered a tsunami that led to a nuclear disaster at Fukushima.

Butterfield worked with the Gulf of Alaska Keepers to collect a variety of marine debris from remote islands in Alaska. The emotionally, spiritually, and tragically-infused materials take on a new existence as one of the artist’s iconic life-size horses.

Three Sorrows is on loan from the Tia Collection in Santa Fe.”