Five-Minute Tours: Gabriel Martinez at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Gabriel Martinez: Desire Lines at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: September 11 – October 16, 2021.

From the gallery:

“These hand-stitched paintings are created from fragments of fabric, found in the street on my movements across sections of Houston.

They situate the artist as one body among many involved in the manipulation of the material.

The paintings record the traces of global capital, evoking those who dyed and printed the fabric, those who assembled the garments, the people who wore and lost them, as well as the artist who places them back into circulation as luxury objects.

They are an invitation for the viewer to consider not only their formal composition and the laborious nature of their production but also the disjunctive economies that enable such value shifts.” – Gabriel Martinez, 2021

Gabriel Martinez, a former CORE Fellow at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and an artist-in-residence at Project Row Houses, lives and works in Houston. He graduated with a BFA from Corcoran College of Art and Design, and an MFA from Columbia University and attended the Whitney Independent Study Program. His work has been exhibited at the Blaffer Art Museum, the Station Museum, Artpace, Galveston Arts Residency, Rice University Media Center, The Holocaust Museum Houston, and the Houston Museum of African American Culture. He is the founder of Alabama Song, an experimental arts space in Houston.”