Five-Minute Tours: ‘Naked, with Fur,’ a UTDallas Faculty Exhibition, SP/N Gallery, Richardson

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Naked, with Fur – a 2020 View of Works by UT Dallas’ Visual Arts Faculty, SP/N Gallery, Richardson. Dates: August 14 – September 26.

Artists: Andy Amato, Rebecca Booker, , Kristen Cochran, Colette Copeland, Val Curry, Diane Durant, Trey Egan, Ian Etter, Brian Fridge, MaryEllen Lacy, Stephen Lapthisophon, Peter Ligon, Emily Loving, Daniel Martinez, Greg Metz, Cynthia Miller, Inki Min, Daniel Martinez, Jeffrey Miranda, Marcy Palmer, John Pomara, SV Randall, Andrew Scott, Brian Scott, Carle Shi, Lorraine Tady, Audrey Travis, Liz Trosper, and Marilyn Waligore.

Via SP/N: “The SP/N Gallery at the University of Texas at Dallas is launching its new 2020-21 Exhibition Season with a panorama of artworks featuring its Visual Arts Faculty. It has been over a decade since we last executed such an exhibition. In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, this show of force promises to bring a mix of relief, consternation, reflection and distraction concerning these complex times of uncertainty. Works will represent a multitude of mediums encompassing traditional to new media and expanded fields of research. The exhibition will be live for visitation, as well as available online.”