Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at the Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire March 20, 2020
Rockport center for the arts rirsing eyes of texas video walkthrough

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at the Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: March 6 – 28, 2020.

Each year, undergraduate and graduate students in the visual arts take center stage in the Rising Eyes of Texas, a juried exhibition now in its thirteenth year at Rockport Center for the Arts. See a full lists of artists included in the exhibition below the video.

Baylor University
Kristin Boyer

Houston Baptist University
Kelley Devine
Guadalupe Hernandez
Clinton Millsap
Aaron Novak
Robert Sanders
Paula Winter

Lamar University
Thomas Duran
Vera Gachot

Midwestern State University
Shem Alexander

Sam Houston State University
Glenda Pivaral-Denton

Southwest School of Art
Joey Rivera

St. Edward’s University
Morgen Jackson

Southwestern University
Kari Darr

Stephen F. Austin State University
Kailan Counahan
Shelby Locklin

Texas Christian University
Brittany Murray

Texas State University
Sarah Kurten

Texas Woman’s University
Anna Galluzzi

Trinity University
Kristina Reinis

University of Mary Hardin – Baylor
Patti Cummings

University of North Texas
Joshua Bryant
Beronica Gonzales
George Kelly

University of Texas at Arlington
Chayla Caires
Addi Ginsberg
Jimi Kabela
Madeline Ortega

University of Texas at Permian Basin
Nathan Ashmore
Ashley Hernandez

University of Texas at San Antonio
Angelica Raquel Martinez
University of Texas at Tyler
Makayla Mahloch
Mary Post

University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley
Alejandra Martinez
Cristobal Rodriguez
Carla Santillana

