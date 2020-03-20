Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at the Rockport Center for the Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at the Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: March 6 – 28, 2020.
Each year, undergraduate and graduate students in the visual arts take center stage in the Rising Eyes of Texas, a juried exhibition now in its thirteenth year at Rockport Center for the Arts. See a full lists of artists included in the exhibition below the video.
Baylor University
Kristin Boyer
Houston Baptist University
Kelley Devine
Guadalupe Hernandez
Clinton Millsap
Aaron Novak
Robert Sanders
Paula Winter
Lamar University
Thomas Duran
Vera Gachot
Midwestern State University
Shem Alexander
Sam Houston State University
Glenda Pivaral-Denton
Southwest School of Art
Joey Rivera
St. Edward’s University
Morgen Jackson
Southwestern University
Kari Darr
Stephen F. Austin State University
Kailan Counahan
Shelby Locklin
Texas Christian University
Brittany Murray
Texas State University
Sarah Kurten
Texas Woman’s University
Anna Galluzzi
Trinity University
Kristina Reinis
University of Mary Hardin – Baylor
Patti Cummings
University of North Texas
Joshua Bryant
Beronica Gonzales
George Kelly
University of Texas at Arlington
Chayla Caires
Addi Ginsberg
Jimi Kabela
Madeline Ortega
University of Texas at Permian Basin
Nathan Ashmore
Ashley Hernandez
University of Texas at San Antonio
Angelica Raquel Martinez
University of Texas at Tyler
Makayla Mahloch
Mary Post
University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley
Alejandra Martinez
Cristobal Rodriguez
Carla Santillana