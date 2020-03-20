Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at the Rockport Center for the Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at the Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: March 6 – 28, 2020.

Each year, undergraduate and graduate students in the visual arts take center stage in the Rising Eyes of Texas, a juried exhibition now in its thirteenth year at Rockport Center for the Arts. See a full lists of artists included in the exhibition below the video.

Baylor University

Kristin Boyer

Houston Baptist University

Kelley Devine

Guadalupe Hernandez

Clinton Millsap

Aaron Novak

Robert Sanders

Paula Winter

Lamar University

Thomas Duran

Vera Gachot

Midwestern State University

Shem Alexander

Sam Houston State University

Glenda Pivaral-Denton

Southwest School of Art

Joey Rivera

St. Edward’s University

Morgen Jackson

Southwestern University

Kari Darr

Stephen F. Austin State University

Kailan Counahan

Shelby Locklin

Texas Christian University

Brittany Murray

Texas State University

Sarah Kurten

Texas Woman’s University

Anna Galluzzi

Trinity University

Kristina Reinis

University of Mary Hardin – Baylor

Patti Cummings

University of North Texas

Joshua Bryant

Beronica Gonzales

George Kelly

University of Texas at Arlington

Chayla Caires

Addi Ginsberg

Jimi Kabela

Madeline Ortega

University of Texas at Permian Basin

Nathan Ashmore

Ashley Hernandez

University of Texas at San Antonio

Angelica Raquel Martinez

University of Texas at Tyler

Makayla Mahloch

Mary Post

University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley

Alejandra Martinez

Cristobal Rodriguez

Carla Santillana